Friday deals: Apple Watch Series 6 discounted across the board, Beats Solo3 $120, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 6 discounts, Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at a new all-time low price, and up to 33% off accessories from Belkin. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

Various Apple Watch Series 6 models drop in price

Amazon is discounting nearly every Apple Watch Series 6 model currently with deals starting at $375. This includes cellular configurations, as well, which have yet to be marked down in price at Amazon to date. Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. There’s also the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones see one-day discount

Amazon is offering up to 40% off Beats by Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in various colors. That brings prices down to $120 across a number of different models, beating our previous mention of $40 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Beats Solo3 may not be the latest pair of Apple-backed headphones on the market today, but there’s still a lot to like here at today’s reduced price tag. Notable features include Apple’s W1 chip with up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, with Fast Fuel, you’ll be able to get three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging.

Save up to 33% on Belkin speakers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Belkin charging accessories, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and more from $19. One highlight is the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $200 in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Combining a smart speaker with a 10W Qi charging pad, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite streamlines your desk or nightstand. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more.

Save 40% on Timbuk2 MacBook bags and more

The Timbuk2 Flash Sale offers 40% off site wide. Find great deals on MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Q Laptop Backpack that’s marked down to $59, which is $40 off the original rate. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps to help add comfort. It also features a water bottle pocket and a spacious interior to hold all of your gear. This is a great option for school, work, traveling, and more.

Spigen Apple Accessories from $8

Spigen is discounting a number of popular iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad accessories on its Amazon storefront this morning. Headlining is the Spigen Silicone Fit Apple Watch Band at $10 in your choice of three colors. Regularly up to $20, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. This Apple Watch band offers up a classic silicone sport design with an adjustable mechanism for just the right fit. It’s compatible with all versions of Apple Watch.

Deal of the Month: Save on totallee iPhone 12 cases

For a limited time, readers can get 25% off totallee iPhone 12/mini and 12 Pro/Max cases with code . MagSafe compatible and available for all the latest iPhone 12 models, California-based totallee has become known for its super thin cases since first launching back in 2013. In addition to colors to match the new iPhones, totallee has its popular flexible clear case made of shock-absorbent TPU for the new iPhone lineup.

