Former Google lawyer joins spate of high-profile attorneys entering crypto By Cointelegraph

Former Google lawyer joins spate of high-profile attorneys entering crypto
On Friday Coinbase Inc. announced the appointment of former Google (NASDAQ:) Senior Legal Director Milana McCullagh as deputy general counsel for product and commercial legal.
McCullagh, who worked for more than 13 years at Google, will work across functions at Coinbase on product legal support, helping the firm to streamline legal compliance for new product launches.
Major legal appointments sweeping the cryptocurrency industry
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.