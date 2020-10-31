Five NFL head coaches who are on the hot seat

We’re already at the halfway point of the NFL season with Week 8 underway and two head coaches already fired. With two changes made, who is the next head coach in danger of losing his job?

New York Jets coach Adam Gase is the runaway favorite to be canned next. However, he will face plenty of competition from other coaches overseeing some of the NFL’s worst teams. So, while Gase might be next to go, surprises happen.

Let’s take a look at the NFL hot seat and the five coaches in danger of being fired this season.

Lions coach Matt Patricia on the hot seat