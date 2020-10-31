Filipino activists and journalists want Facebook to tackle deadly disinformation coming from the government, resulting in enemies being "red-tagged,quot; and killed (Rest of World)

Rest of World:

Filipino activists and journalists want Facebook to tackle deadly disinformation coming from the government, resulting in enemies being “red-tagged,rdquo; and killed  —  Targeted by government misinformation, activists are asking Facebook to do more to tackle a deadly epidemic of “red-tagging.”

