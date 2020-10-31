‘Don’t believe the polls’: Michael Moore says Trump vote is ‘always being undercounted’

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is warning people not to be overconfident with Joe Biden’s lead in the polls because President Trump voters are ‘always being undercounted.’

In 2016, left-wing Moore predicted that Trump would win the election, and back in August, warned he could win reelection because Trump’s supporters were so enthusiastic.

On Thursday, Moore told Hill.TV’s Rising hosts that Democrats and Biden supporters shouldn’t take polls showing the former Vice President’s lead in various states without a grain of salt.

‘Don’t believe these polls, first of all,’ Moore said.

‘Second of all, the Trump vote is always being undercounted. Pollsters, when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter’s very suspicious of the “Deep State” calling them and asking them who they’re voting for.’

He added that the polls are ‘all fake news to them, remember. It’s not an accurate count.’

Instead of taking the Biden poll results at face value, Moore said that it would probably be more accurate – although ‘not scientific’ – to cut those result in half to get Biden’s actual lead.

‘Whatever they’re saying the Biden lead is, cut it in half, right now, in your head. Cut it in half, and now you’re within the four-point margin of error,’ Moore said.

‘That’s how close this is. That’s how desperately close this is,’ he warned.

Moore also pointed to not discounting Trump’s support in light of the gains he has made in recent months.

In July, Moore said, polls had showed Biden was ahead in Michigan by 16 points, but now Trump has cut that margin in half.

Moore said that although everyone wants him to predict the winner of the election again, he doesn’t know what’s going to happen.

But, Moore said, Trump ‘thinks he’s going to win and I know he’s an evil genius. And he’s smarter than all of us and I know people hate to hear that, but I’m sorry. To win the White House by losing the election? That’s genius.’

As for why people shouldn’t assume that Biden has the election in the bag based on the poll results, Moore pointed to the fact that Trump pulled off a win despite what pollsters said in 2016.

‘He’s already done it, he’s already fooled everybody,’ Moore said. ‘Everybody must act right now as if this could happen again. And if it does happen again, game over.’