Dominant All Blacks record biggest ever win over Wallabies

Richie Mo’unga in action during the Tri Nations and Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on 31 October 2020.

A ruthless All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th straight year in record-breaking style on Saturday, blitzing a young Australian team 43-5 to reinforce their trans-Tasman dominance.

AS IT HAPPENED | Wallabies v All Blacks

After winning 27-7 in Auckland, which followed a tense 16-16 draw in Wellington, they accomplished their mission in Sydney by their biggest ever winning margin against the Wallabies, with one match of the series to go next week.

Richie Mo’unga bagged 23 points to ensure bragging rights went to New Zealand coach Ian Foster, who like his opposite number Dave Rennie is in charge for his first Bledisloe Cup tournament.

“It’s more than a relief, it’s exciting. It’s a lot of feelings but I’m just really proud of the group and excited about what’s ahead,” said All Blacks captain Sam Cane, adding that the team would celebrate with “a few fizzies”.

While the match was the third Bledisloe fixture, it was also the first of the Tri Nations also featuring Argentina – rebranded from the Rugby Championship after world champions South Africa pulled out.

In front of just 25 000 fans at a wet ANZ Stadium, below the 38 000 allowed under coronavirus rules, the All Blacks overwhelmed the Wallabies in a breathtaking first half that saw two yellow cards, four tries and two disallowed tries.

A ragged Australia was fortunate to only be down 26-0 at the break and there was no way back for Rennie’s men despite lifting their game in the second stanza.

While the Wallabies cut down on missed tackles, New Zealand were physically too strong and again exposed the frailties of their defensive wall.

And they badly missed the calming presence of experienced backs Matt To’omua and James O’Connor, who were both out with injuries.

The opening 10 minutes was action-packed with Filipo Daugunu yellow-carded for tackling All Blacks danger man Caleb Clarke in the air.

Australia paid the price with New Zealand prop Karl Tu’inukuafe powering over for his maiden Test try on four minutes.

Jordie Barrett joined Daugunu on the sidelines for elbowing Wallabies fullback Dane Haylett-Petty in the face, before All Blacks hooker Dane Coles had a try disallowed on review for a knock on.

The Wallabies were desperately defending and only a top-class tackle from Marika Koroibete on the line prevented Clarke stretching New Zealand’s lead.

But the All Blacks were red-hot and Mo’unga scored a brilliant individual try, beating three players, to pile more pressure on.

Saturday’s result beats the previous record of 37 points – achieved in 1996 when the All Blacks won 43-6 in the first ever Tri Nations match in Wellington.

Scorers:

Australia

Try: Noah Lolesio

New Zealand

Tries: Karl Tu’inukuafe, Richie Mo’unga (2), Dane Coles, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett

Conversions: Mo’unga (5)

Penalty: Mo’unga

Teams:

Australia

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Filipo Daugunu, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 James Slipper

Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Hunter Paisami

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Jordie Barrett, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu 3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Ngani Laumape, 23 Reiko Ioane