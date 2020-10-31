Despairing Britons rush to get a haircut and stock up on ’emergency wine’ before a second lockdown

Panic buying was back in the UK today as despairing Britons rushed to nearby supermarkets to stock up on loo rolls amid news the country could be heading into a second national lockdown next week.

Joksters took to twitter to share funny memes about bursting through piles of toilet roll and filling their shopping trolley with booze.

It comes after a Cabinet source told the Mail the dramatic move to return the entire country to tougher coronavirus restrictions will be announced next week.

While most supermarkets have not reported an increase in sales yet, queues had formed outside Costco in Manchester this morning.

Toilet rolls were piled high in some customers’ shopping trolleys while a long line of shoppers snaked around the store.

Lidl has warned it will take action to stop bulk buying if shoppers try to take more than their fair share.

A spokesman said: ‘We hope all customers remain mindful of others when shopping with us to ensure everyone continues to have access to the products they need.

‘Nonetheless, it is at our store managers discretion, should customers start to bulk-buy, to limit the purchasing of specific items at that store.’

This morning Twitter was flooded with memes of panic shopping as people geared themselves up for an intense few days.

Lidl has warned it will take action to stop bulk buying if shoppers try to take more than their fair share. Pictured, shoppers at Costco in Manchester this morning

Alongside an image of an Asda storefront, one wrote: ‘My morning in three acts. Act 1: Wake up and see #UKLockdown is coming. Act 2: 8.05am I’m not going to be one of those idiots panic buying. Act 3 9am.’

Another said: ‘People be going out panic buying toilet roll, while I’ll be in the beer aisle filling up me trolley #lockdown2’

One tweeted: ‘Panic buying juice bombs like it’s 2020 #craftbeer.’

Another added: ‘People will no doubt be panic buying Baileys and bog roll this weekend.’

Brian Roe said: ‘Get ready for the great bog roll rush pt2, starting today at a supermarket near you. Also starring pasta, hand sanitiser and tinned tomatoes. Get there early to avoid massive queues of stupid people.’

Scientists from the Sage committee yesterday presented No 10 with bleak figures showing that Covid is spreading ‘significantly’ faster than even their original ‘worst-case scenario’ prediction.

Last night a Cabinet source told the Mail that the dramatic move will be announced next week.

It was not clear exactly what form the new lockdown would take, or what would be ordered to close or how long it would last.

The Government now faces a critical weekend to determine the shape of the measures before an announcement.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are said to have agonised over the decision because of fears it would leave the economy in tatters.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a national lockdown next week after his scientific advisers told him it was the only way to save Christmas

But the scientists – backed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and senior minister Michael Gove – told them the virus was on track to kill 85,000 this winter, and that it was too late for a so-called ‘circuit break’.

They called for a longer national lockdown – similar to the month-long shutdown in France – saying it was the only way to stop hospitals from running out of beds.

In a clear signal of the deep Government split on the issue, a Cabinet source said those opposed to a lockdown were ‘not prepared to surrender’.

Despairing Britons rushed to stock up on ’emergency wine’ and book haircuts it was announced Boris Johnson is expected to announce a second national lockdown next week

Details of the lockdown row emerged after the Mail disclosed how the Prime Minister has been warned by scientists – led by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance – that all hospitals in England will be full by December 17 unless he took more action.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: ‘We aren’t currently restricting products. Customers can continue to shop safely and with confidence in our stores, where they will see we have good availability.

‘We continue to prioritise elderly and vulnerable people for home delivery. We have more than doubled the number of slots we can offer across home delivery and Click & Collect and can now serve over 700,000 orders a week. This means there is good availability for everyone.’

Meanwhile, the public is strongly against bans on buying non-essential items in supermarkets during lockdown, a survey has revealed.

Shoppers were left outraged after items such as clothes, electrical appliances and toys were branded ‘non-essential’ by the Welsh Government.

Now a survey has revealed that the Welsh public oppose the move which was brought in as the country was plunged into a ‘firebreak’ lockdown last week.

The Survation poll found 59 per cent rejected the shopping restrictions – although they backed the purpose of the two-week firebreak lockdown.

A significant 67 per cent of people aged over 55 said they ‘strongly opposed’ or ‘somewhat opposed’ the ban on non-essentials.