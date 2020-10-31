Delivery driver assaulted and robbed in Lightsview daylight robbery

A delivery driver has been assaulted and his truck full of mail stolen as he was on the morning run in Adelaide’s north today.

The driver was on Parnatti Street in Lightsview just before 8.40am when he was grabbed and assaulted before the offender drove off with his car.

Neighbours told they have been left shaken by the daylight robbery.

The van was seen driving down the street moments after the carjacking. ()

“It is terrifying and scary, I always thought this street was very safe,” Patience Showa said.

The car was captured driving down the street moments after the attack. It was then spotted 12 kilometres away but hasn’t yet been found.

“It’s quite weird as well that we didn’t hear anything, not even any neighbours were outside, so just a bit shocking I guess,” Caleb Pengilly said.

Police are searching for the van which has the number plate S641 BGP. ()

The driver’s stomach was injured and he was treated by paramedics at the scene.