Data shows Bitcoin hodlers becoming more active By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: Data shows Bitcoin hodlers becoming more active
The latest findings by Santiment, published in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter, show that the Age Consumed experienced a large uptick with the recent price increase — a sign that tokens previously dormant are on the move.
The Bitcoin Age Consumed metric is found by multiplying the amount of tokens changing addresses on a certain date by the time since they last moved. It is an indicator of volatility, which often precedes a directional price shift. Over 79,955 BTC that were dormant for at least a year changed addresses on Friday, Oct. 23, pointing to a strong paradigm shift among veteran Bitcoin (BTC) traders.
