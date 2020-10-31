Crypto ‘fear index’ can now be used to peek into the future By Cointelegraph

Crypto ‘fear index’ can now be used to peek into the future
The Crypto Volatility Index, or CVX, is now live as a beta test and proof of concept. The index tracks the implied volatility of crypto options in a similar fashion to the volatility index used in stock markets.
The is usually referred to as the “stock market fear index,” as it often spikes in anticipation of major downward moves.
