College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 9 Power 5, top 25 games

College football rounds out its October schedule with a Halloween slate that, on paper, looks like it won’t be too fearsome.
The only game between ranked opponents takes place between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 18 Penn State in University Park. Even this game will be missing its normal fanfare as a “White Out” game, however — Beaver Stadium will be devoid of fans amid the Big Ten’s new COVID-19 policy.
Elsewhere, look for unranked Texas to try and upend No. 6 Oklahoma State — and the Big 12’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. Other games worth watching include the matchup between Arkansas (which seems better and better each week under Sam Pittman) and No. 10 Texas A,amp;M. Memphis should provide a decent challenge to No. 7 Cincinnati, which looks like the best Group of 5 team this season.
Here’s the full college football Week 9 schedule for every Power 5 and top-25 team, including TV schedule, scores and how to watch every game live:
MORE: Watch select NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)
College football schedule Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 31
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Boston College at No. 1 Clemson
|Noon
|ABC, fuboTV
|No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky
|Noon
|SEC Network, fuboTV
|Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati
|Noon
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan
|Noon
|Fox, fuboTV
|No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia
|Noon
|ESPN2, fuboTV
|No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
|Noon
|ESPNU, fuboTV
|No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas
|Noon
|Fox Sports 1, fuboTV
|Purdue at Illinois
|Noon
|Big Ten Network, fuboTV
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|Noon
|ACC Network, fuboTV
|No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
|3:30
|ABC, fuboTV
|No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers
|3:30 p.m.
|BTN, fuboTV
|TCU at Baylor
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN2, fuboTV
|LSU at Auburn
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Northwestern at Iowa
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State
|4 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
|4 p.m.
|SECN, fuboTV
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|4 p.m.
|ACCN, fuboTV
|No. 25 Boise State at Air Force
|6 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network, fuboTV
|Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama
|7 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Charlotte at Duke
|7 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC, fuboTV
|Arkansas at No. 7 Texas A,amp;M
|7:30 p.m.
|SECN, fuboTV
|Missouri at No. 10 Florida
|7:30 p.m.
|SECN alternate
|Navy at No. 22 SMU
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN2, fuboTV
|No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia
|8 p.m.
|ACCN, fuboTV
|No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech
|8 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU
|10:15 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
How to watch, live stream college football games
The Week 9 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV; ranked games will appear on ESPN and ESPN2; ABC; CBS Sports Network; Fox and Fox Sports 1; and the SEC, ACC and Big Ten networks. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
College football scores Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 31
|Game
|Boston College at No. 1 Clemson
|No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky
|Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati
|Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan
|No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia
|No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
|No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas
|Purdue at Illinois
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
|No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers
|TCU at Baylor
|LSU at Auburn
|Northwestern at Iowa
|Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State
|Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|No. 25 Boise State at Air Force
|Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama
|Charlotte at Duke
|No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State
|Arkansas at No. 7 Texas A,amp;M
|Missouri at No. 10 Florida
|Navy at No. 22 SMU
|No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia
|No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech
|Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU