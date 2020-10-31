Colette takes out $7.5 million Golden Eagle

James Cummings-trained Colette has edged out Icebath in a thrilling photo finish to take out the $7.5 million Golden Eagle.

“She’s a super mare,” Cummings said after the race.

“What a wonderful performance from her to be kept fresh.

“We had a plan for this Spring Carnival that we wanted to keep her speed and legs for the Autumn next year. She freshened up beautifully since the Epsom.

“Kobe kept his head. I just said to him, ‘let the race unfold from a half-mile if you’re in a mile and half race and she will eat up the ground late’.

“He kept his head and she just savaged for the line.”

RESULT:

1. Colette

2. Ice Bath

3. Dawn Passage

Colette wins the Golden Eagle (Seven)

MORE TO COME.