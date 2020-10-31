CISA, FBI say an Iran-linked APT targeted unsecured state election websites to harvest US voter info used to send threatening emails to some Democratic voters (Sergiu Gatlan/BleepingComputer)

Sergiu Gatlan / BleepingComputer:
CISA, FBI say an Iran-linked APT targeted unsecured state election websites to harvest US voter info used to send threatening emails to some Democratic voters — DHS CISA and the FBI today shared more info on how an Iranian state-sponsored hacking group was able to harvest voter registration info …
