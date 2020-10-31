Celebrities’ Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

As crazy as it may sound, these stars’ claims of seeing flying saucers in real life or meeting an alien in person may change one’s opinion on extraterrestrial life.

– Extraterrestrial life is hypothetical life which may occur outside of Earth and which did not originate on Earth, according to Wikipedia. For decades, the existence of extraterrestrial life has been a hot debate among scientists, believers and non-believers alike.

While most of us have at least seen extraterrestrial things or aliens in science-fiction works such as Steven Spielberg’s 1982 movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and Robin Williams‘ 19702s-1980s TV series “Mork & Mindy”, some others believe to have had real encounter with extraterrestrial life. As crazy as it may sound, they claimed to have seen aliens in person or what they believed to be UFO (unidentified flying object), which is often used to refer to extraterrestrial spacecraft.

Before deciding whether to believe it or not, let’s hear the stories shared by some popular celebrities about their supposed rare encounter with alien.

1. Post Malone Instagram Those who believe in aliens, but haven’t seen one may consider Post Malone lucky. The “Circles” singer claimed to have seen UFOs on several different occasions in New York, Utah and California over the years. “I’ve seen one. I was probably sixteen. I was in upstate New York and it would just stay there,” he recalled in an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” in July 2020. “I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just f**kin’ goes off . . . I mean, you can’t explain it.” Later, he had another UFO sighting when he moved to Los Angeles. “I used to live in Tarzana . . . It looked kind of like – it sounds corny – but like a classic forcefield . . . it’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape,” the 25-year-old Grammy-nominated artist shared. “In Tarzana, looking down at the ****** city. And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like f*****’ four other people, and they saw it too.”

2. Mick Jagger Instagram Mick Jagger‘s belief in extraterrestrial life was somewhat affirmed after his multiple UFO sightings. Back in 1968, The Rolling Stones frontman had a UFO detector installed in his home. The alarm kept going off when he wasn’t home, indicating a strong magnetic field somewhere nearby. He didn’t miss the supposed UFO sighting, though, since at the same moment, he and his then-girlfriend Marianne Faithfull saw what they believed to be an alien spaceship, described as being luminous and in cigar shape, while they were on a camping trip. In the next year, the rocker said he saw UFO while he was performing on stage with his band at the Altamont Speedway Free Festival.

3. Russell Crowe WENN/Judy Eddy If you still haven’t believed this crazy alien theory, Russell Crowe claimed to have the evidence. In 2013, the Australian actor uploaded on YouTube a video of some time-lapse photos showing a glow in the skies behind his Sydney office, which sat on a pier in Royal Botanic Gardens. “UFO?” he tweeted the video, along with the caption which read, “Time Lapse Photos Outside RC’s Woolloomooloo Office (THESE ARE REAL!)” Before people asked what could be the source of that light, the “Gladiator” star explained that it’s not his camera flash, because his device wasn’t equipped with one. “Canon 5D, no flash, can’t be lense (sic) flare because it moves, camera is fixed,” he said, adding, “The camera is on a balcony – not behind glass.” Many argued that Crowe captured the lights of a conventional aircraft, a helicopter, a bug, a car or a yacht, leaving it to individuals to decide whether to believe it’s really alien or not.

4. Miley Cyrus WENN/Adriana M. Barraza If the above-mentioned stars saw UFO from afar, Miley Cyrus said she had a close encounter with alien that left her “shaken for, like, five days.” She revealed during an interview with Interview magazine in October 2020, “I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO.” “But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow,” the 27-year-old singer/actress went on sharing. “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

5. Nick Jonas WENN/Avalon Nick Jonas, who used to date Miley Cyrus in their teenage years, is also a firm believer in aliens. The Jonas Brothers member recounted on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in 2015, “When I was 14 maybe, I was in my backyard playing basketball with some friends and I looked up in the sky, and there was three flying saucers.” He asked his friend at the time, “Are you seeing this or am I losing my mind?” His friend allegedly confirmed they also saw the oddity. To back up his claim, the “Camp Rock” star then went online and discovered there was a similar sighting just two weeks prior. “So I’m a firm believer in aliens,” he declared.

6. Alicia Keys Instagram Alicia Keys is convinced that aliens do exist and that everyone has at least seen them once. Unlike those who think that their experience of alien encounter is a rare chance, the “Girl on Fire” hitmaker thinks that it’s not that hard to see UFO. “I’m sure you’ve seen a UFO,” the Grammy Award-winning singer told BuzzFeed in October 2013. “Haven’t all of us seen something flying in the sky, and it’s at some random time of night that doesn’t make sense and it’s not the shape of a plane?” she asserted.

7. Muhammad Ali Instagram If Muhammad Ali‘s experiences didn’t make him a believer in aliens, then there’s no other way one can be convinced of extraterrestrial life. The late boxing legend claimed he saw no less than sixteen UFOs throughout his lifetime. “I happened to look up just before dawn, as I often do while running, and there hovering above us was this brilliant light hanging as if by an invisible thread,” he recalled the time he saw two UFOs outside New York City. “At first I thought it was a beacon projected from a helicopter. But moments later a similar object passed in front of us.” Ali’s closest UFO encounter “happened when a cigar-shaped ship hovered over a car I was a passenger in one night, driving north on the New Jersey turnpike,” he detailed his experience in the 2015 book “Amazing Flying Saucer Experiences of Celebrities”. “What a sight that was. We could see the shadow made by the UFO as it passed over the pavement of the road in the light of the full moon.”

8. Aaron Rodgers Instagram Aaron Rodgers‘ wildest experience on football field is nothing compared to his crazy story of alien encounter. The Green Bay Packers star saw UFO in 2005, before he entered NFL. He was on the East Coast for a predraft interview back in 2005, when he and his friends heard a siren outside. And when they went outside, they were stunned by what they saw. “It was a large orange, left-to-right-moving object,” he described the object. “Because of the overcast nature of the night and the snow, you couldn’t make out…it was behind the clouds we were seeing, but it was definitively large, moving from left to right…It was me, Steve, and his brother that saw it. And it goes out of sight and we look at each other and go, ‘What in the f**k was that?’ ”

9. January Jones WENN/Adriana M. Barraza January Jones shared her story of a real-life encounter with aliens during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in January of this year. When asked by host Jimmy Kimmel, “Are you into aliens and stuff like that?” she responded, “Very much,” to his amazement. The actress then revealed her experience of UFO sighting. The “Mad Men” alum said she was in a field in Iowa when she was in her 20s and she saw a light in the sky making weird movements. “It was definitely a spaceship,” she said, before adding, “Or a shooting star that just couldn’t figure it out.”

10. Zayn Malik WENN/Ivan Nikolov Both Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid believe in other life forms beyond the stars, but the former One Direction member perhaps has deeper faith in extraterrestrial life. “My boyfriend’s really into aliens,” the model told Harper’s Bazaar of her singer boyfriend in May 2017. And it’s evidenced in the way the English-born singer explained why he decided to quit the band in 2015 at the height of its fame. “An alien spoke to me in a dream,” he said in July 2016 of what prompted his decision to abandon the group that catapulted him to fame and pursue his solo career.