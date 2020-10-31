Cardi Gushes Over Ciara and Son’s Epic Halloween Costumes

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

The Grammy winner shows her appreciation to the ‘I Bet’ singer’ and son Future dressing up as her and husband Offset by reposting Ciara’s pictures and writing on Instagram, ‘I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!’

Ciara nails this year’s Halloween! The “Body Party” singer offered fans a look at her and son Future’s choice of their Halloween costumes which made them easily win the annual spooky holiday. In an Instagram post, Ciara could be seen perfectly recreating Cardi B‘s “Invasion of Privacy” album cover.

To make herself look identical to the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, Ciara donned the exact same black-and-white checkered retro outfit from Christian Cowan’s fall 2018 collection that Cardi wore in the cover of the critically-acclaimed album. She also traded her raven locks for a yellow wig. Wearing a white cat-eye glasses, Ciara posed seductively as she stuck her tongue out.

“CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. #Halloween,” the wife of Russell Wilson teased in the caption. The said surprise was apparently a picture of her as Cardi joined by son Future, who dressed up as Cardi’s husband Offset. The little boy, whom Ciara shares with ex Future, wore a black denim jacket with a black shirt underneath. He completed the look with a big gold chain necklace and aviator shades.

In a video, the mom-and-son duo were lipsyncing to Cardi’s “Drip” feat. Migos. Ciara also used the occasion to get political as she sported customized nail arts which featured Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ name as well as their faces in one of her hands. Her nails in the other hand, meanwhile, had the word “VOTE.”

Some fellow celebrities reacted to her Halloween costume in the comment section. Jennifer Hudson wrote, “this so cute !!” while Lala Anthony said that this was “so good.” Also among those who loved it was Khloe Kardashian, who commented, “Omg I am screaming!!!”

Cardi herself showed her appreciation by reposting the post on her own page. “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her!” the Grammy-winning femcee said in the caption. She went on gushing, “She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

Last year, Ciara also received huge praises for dressing up as Beyonce Knowles for Halloween, with Russell being the Jay-Z to her Beyonce.