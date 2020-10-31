Cardi B Reacts To Ciara & Son Future’s Halloween Costumes

Celebrities are showing off their Halloween costumes all over social media.

Reginae Carter and her girls dressed up as the Spice Girls, Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend were Sonny and Cher, Kim Kardashian and her children became the stars of Tiger King, Saweetie was every member of Destiny’s Child as she remade “Bootylicious”, and of course there’s a lot more.

Ciara decided to be Cardi for Halloween, and her son Future was Offset:

Ciara recreated the cover of Cardi B’s iconic debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy. She posted a gallery of shots, including some that included her son Baby Future, who dressed up as Offset.

Cardi saw the costumes and she was very, very impressed.

“I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype,” she wrote, reposting the pictures on Instagram. “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

