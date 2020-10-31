Cardi B Reacts To Ciara & Son Future’s Halloween Costumes

Celebrities are showing off their Halloween costumes all over social media.

Reginae Carter and her girls dressed up as the Spice Girls, Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend were Sonny and Cher, Kim Kardashian and her children became the stars of Tiger King, Saweetie was every member of Destiny’s Child as she remade “Bootylicious”, and of course there’s a lot more.

Ciara decided to be Cardi for Halloween, and her son Future was Offset:

