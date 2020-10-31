BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LINK, BNB, DOT, LTC, BSV, ADA By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 10/30: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LINK, BNB, DOT, LTC, BSV, ADA
Bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance has risen from about 56% in early September to above 63%. This suggests that the market participants may be rotating their investments out of altcoins to buy . Due to this, several altcoins have either corrected or formed a range.
While legacy markets are keeping a close eye on the U.S. Presidential elections, Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert believes that Bitcoin price will gain irrespective of the result because the next President will continue to print more dollars.
