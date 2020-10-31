Brydge launches early holiday deals on some iPad, Surface keyboards

Accessory maker Brydge launched a series of early holiday sales on several of its products. Although the company is primarily known for its iPad keyboard attachments, which turn Apple’s tablet into something like a MacBook/Surface hybrid, Brydge makes a variety of other excellent accessories for laptops and Surface devices.
We’ve included a list of some highlight deals for Brydge products. Keep in mind the pricing is based on the company’s website, which uses USD. While Brydge does sell some products on Amazon Canada, many of the deals haven’t carried over. It may be worth checking Amazon before ordering from the U.S. site to make sure you’re not paying extra with the USD conversion.
To get the below discounts, you’ll need to apply a discount code provided on Brydge’s website.
- Brydge 7.9 [wireless keyboard for iPad mini (4th and 5th Gen)] – $10 off
- Brydge 9.7 [wireless keyboard for iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air 2, iPad and iPad (5th Gen)] – $40 off
- Brydge 10.2 [wireless keyboard for iPad (7th and 8th Gen)] – $30 off
- Brydge 11 Pro+ [wireless keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro (2020 and 2018), iPad Air 4] – $40 off
- Brydge 12.9 Pro+ [wireless keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro (2020 and 2018)] – $50 off
- Brydge 12.3 Pro+ [wireless keyboard with touchpad for Microsoft Surface Pro 4, 5, 6, 7] – $20 off
- Vertical docks for 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro models – $20 off
- Stone Pro [Thunderbolt 3 desktop hub] – $50 off
Those interested can check out all the deals available from Brydge on the company’s website.