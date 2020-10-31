Blockchain could become a part of the US military’s strategic weaponry By Cointelegraph

Blockchain could become a part of the US military’s strategic weaponry
One often hears blockchain in the same breath as security and supply chains. This week, a winning entry to a competition organized by the United States Department of Defense cast both these aspects in a new light.
To keep pace with the ever-more technologized battlelines of contemporary warfare, the DoD continues to explore ways to innovate the manufacturing process and supply chain for weaponry and infrastructure in use by the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy.
