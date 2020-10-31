Best Streaming Equipment for PS4 and PS5 in 2020

Best

Streaming is now a massive part of the gaming experience, and everyone wants to try and be the next Ninja. To make a living at it though, you will need to spend some money to get equipment to help you succeed. We’ve put together a list of some of the best streaming equipment for the PS4 and PS5 that will help you reach the audience you want while retaining some great streaming quality. Don’t worry about compatibility because a lot of these items will also be a great tool to use if you’re looking to get started streaming when the PS5 launches next month.



The Blue Yeti is the gold standard for USB microphones. Streaming with one of these produces sharp tones and an all-round great sound. It has a gain dial built-in, a mute button on the front, and a jack to put your favorite headphones in to monitor your output. It’s a must-have for streaming or recording. $130 at Amazon

On a hardware level, the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K is the top dog right now for consumer-grade capture cards. Not only will it capture 4K video at up to 60 frames per second (FPS), but it will also allow capture of HDR Passthrough, too. It’s an internal capture card (with added RGB, which is terrific) and for folks using it to capture PC footage, the Live Gamer 4K can do 1440p at 120 FPS and 1080p at a whopping 240 FPS. $250 at Amazon Whether you’re streaming straight from your PS4 or PS5, or plan on diving into a more premium setup, one of the things you’ll become aware of is Streamlabs OBS. The broadcasting software isn’t a necessity if you’re streaming live from your console, but you can still utilize the software to monitor things and thank viewers if you’re on a laptop or PC while streaming. Should you take your streaming to the next level, Streamlabs is also the go-to software that most streamers use while live on a PC. Best of all, the software is free to use! Free at Streamlabs Almost all serious streamers use the Stream Deck by Elgato. The 15-button programmable console allows you single-touch automation on many of the most critical functions of streaming. It can even show different buttons as different apps launch. $146 at Amazon Having a camera isn’t a necessity to becoming a big streamer, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. Getting your face out there and letting your audience know who’s behind the personality can be a huge thing. If you’re streaming on a PS4, you’ll need one of the consoles cameras in order to accomplish this. For those that might own one already and want to use it on their PS5, an official adapter will be required, but if you happen to own a PSVR, you can now request one for free. $50 at Best Buy While you want to stream your gaming content in 4K if you can, your face doesn’t need that much detail. 1080p is more than enough for a webcam and this Razer model has the massive advantage of an inbuilt ring light. Being lit on stream makes all the difference to the quality. $87 at Amazon Unless you have a dedicated streaming space or office, it’s hard to make sure everything is clean and tidy around your stream. This green screen will let you hide the mess and use custom graphics for your background. $149 at Amazon Outstanding audio makes the difference between bad streamers and good streamers. This mic from HyperX has superior sound quality to a lot of microphones out there. Plus, it’s red and black, which looks cool. $140 at Amazon The streaming cards that you put in your PC are a great option, but if you’re running your stream from a laptop, then you won’t have that option. TheHD60 S streams your console at 1080p 60 FPS, which is a great starting point for most people. $158 at Amazon If you want to be a personality when streaming, then people need to see you in the best possible light — literally. This LED is adjustable to give you the best lighting for your space. $44 at Amazon Having control is important. This microphone stand, with a pop guard, will help you adjust the distance you are from the mic without having to make yourself uncomfortable while gaming. This one goes well with the Blue Yeti we listed earlier. $17 at Amazon Having a good set of headphones is essential when you’re streaming or gaming especially if you are playing in a team. The Razer Krakens are a reasonable price for a great product. They also come in bright colors, too. $66 at Amazon While the Blue Yeti microphone has quickly become the go-to mic for streamers these days, Blue does offer some more affordable options for those just stepping into the streaming world. The Blue Snowball is the perfect example, acting as the younger brother to the Yeti and giving users great audio quality at a low cost. $50 at Amazon

Streaming is simple once you’ve figured out what you want to do and which products you need. A video card is a great first step, and if you want the best-looking footage possible, you’ll want something like the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K. You can use it with your PC and it’ll stream your PS4 or PS5 games in great video quality and it connects to all the major streaming services. The card has an excellent passthrough system so that you can connect your PlayStation through it and into your monitor with no lag on the original video and no loss of quality.

Your audio is the next most significant area for you to concentrate your efforts. If you can, don’t skimp on the microphone you use. I have the Blue Yeti, and it produces some of the best audio around. Podcasters around the world use the Yeti, and it’s easy to see why.

If you’re serious about community and want to interact with your audience a little more, the Stream Deck Mini is an excellent choice. The six-button layout is perfect for small streams, and those buttons change dynamically depending on your screen. If you need tweets, you can open Twitter, and the Mini will load up the six tweets you programmed in. It’s so helpful!