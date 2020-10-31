Best Samsung SSDs 2020 | Android Central

To say the Samsung 970 PRO is a fast NVMe PCIe SSD would be an understatement. With read and write speeds of 3,500MB/s and 2,500MB/s, respectively, it’s a force to be reckoned with. Ideal for loading the OS, games, and software, the 970 PRO from Samsung will also last longer with a 5-year limited warranty and a solid endurance rating of 1,200 TBW. (That means you can write 1,200 TBs worth of data to the drive before encountering issues.)