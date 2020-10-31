Best early Black Friday deals: TVs, Echo devices, headphones, & more

Even though Black Friday itself is a few weeks off, a bunch of brands and retailers have already started their Black Friday sales. That’s great news for deal hunters as you can snag Black Friday pricing right now, avoid busy stores, and get a headstart on your holiday shopping.

With Prime Day having taken place just a couple of weeks ago rather than in its usual summer placement, a lot of deals are just continuing through the fall season and various retailer are keen to re-attract shoppers as soon as possible. That means we’re seeing some early sales already beginning.

Black Friday being a month off hasn’t stopped other companies from offering up early discounts and sales. We’ve seen a ton of Amazon’s devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Blink cameras, Kindles, and more all put on sale, many of them back down to Prime Day prices. There’s also a bunch of other discounts on tech and smart home gear.

Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices — and some of them are already on sale. We’ve taken the time to round up all of the best early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of today.

Best early Black Friday Smart TV deals This 4K TV deal is one of the most anticipated deals for this holiday season and is actually the cover of the company’s upcoming Black Friday ad. We saw this deal available for a couple of days during Prime Day but it’s back during this flash sale. $529.99 at Best Buy The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we’ve yet seen on the 2020 streaming device. $17.99 at Amazon This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it’s worth upgrading to this upgraded model. $29.99 at Amazon Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it’s one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control. $198 at Amazon Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you’ll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today’s deal saves you $100 off its regular price. $129.99 at Amazon Samsung’s 8K 2020 Smart TV 8800T Series is now discounted by up to $2,500 at Dell. This TV is available in sizes 65-inch, 75-inch, and 82-inches. from $2,297.99 at Dell Now’s your chance to save up to $3,500 off the regular price of Sony’s A9G Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV. The 55-inch and 65-inch models are now up to $1,300 off at $1,899.99 and $2,499.99 respectively, while the 77-inch model is now on sale for $3,499.99. That saves you a whopping $3,500 off its original cost. from $1,899.99 at Dell Best early Black Friday smart home deals This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It’s half price at $45 off right now which is a match for the new low it set during Prime Day. Just $5 more snags you a Blink Mini camera, too. $44.99 at Amazon Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It’s back down to its best-ever price right now. $18.99 at Amazon We named the Roomba 960 as our best robot vacuum so it’s a great time to pick one at $200 off its regular price. Using this robot vacuum’s Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll be able to control it using the iRobot HOME App, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. It uses visual navigation and mapping to clean every section of your floors. You can also tell it not to clean a specific area. This is a match for its lowest price. $299.99 at Best Buy See and speak with whoever’s at your door using an app on your phone once you’ve installed the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Today’s deal saves you $85 on the doorbell in new yet open box condition when you use promo code FUTRNST during checkout. $144.99 at DailySteals Save nearly $40 on this Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router and Point 2-pack at DailySteals when you use promo code FUTRWNST during checkout. This set has been refurbished and comes in its original retail packaging. $229.99 at DailySteals Best early Black Friday phone deals The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it’s already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Several configurations and colors are discounted there by $200 while supplies last. From $799 at Amazon Amazon is offering $99 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in. $899.99 at Amazon Right now, you can score the new Google Pixel 4a for only $5 per month through Verizon. Just add a line on select Unlimited plans to snag this offer. For a limited time, you can also save $150 on a tablet when purchasing this device along with it. $5/month at Verizon This limited-time promotion scores you Apple’s newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile’s great service for one low monthly cost. That’s right, it’s the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile’s 3GB data plan for $30 a month. $30 per month at Mint Mobile You can save up to $550 on the iPhone 12 model of your choice at Verizon with a new line and select trade-in. You can also save up to $250 more when you switch meaning the entry-level iPhone 12 is essentially free. Alternatively, you can upgrade and save up to $440 with select trade-in. Up to $800 off at Verizon Save up to $400 on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G when you pre-order at Best Buy. Plus, get a controller worth $70 thrown in for free. Up to $400 off at Best Buy Best early Black Friday Audio deals Amazon has Apple’s AirPods Pro on sale with close to $50 off which is the best deal you’ll find on them right now. $199.99 at Amazon With Bose-powered active noise reduction, passthrough mode, and hands-free Alexa access, these comfortable wireless earbuds are something you don’t want to miss out on with this Alexa birthday deal. $80 at Amazon The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This $130 discount applies to various colorways. $169.99 at Amazon The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for it recently at $150 off its full price. $548 at Amazon Various colorways of the well-reviewed Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II are now $30 off at Amazon while supplies last. They let you take calls hands-free, play music wirelessly, and listen for up to 8 hours on a single charge. $79.99 at Target Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this $90 discount while you can. $159.99 at Best Buy Sony’s new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony’s best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they’re on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we’ve ever seen. $278 at Amazon Best early Black Friday laptop deals The latest model of Apple’s MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It’s currently $50 off for the 256GB model with the 512GB version seeing a $100 discount. Up to $100 off at Amazon In late 2019, Apple bumped the top-end MacBook Pro display size up to 16 inches and redeveloped the keyboard for a more reliable experience. Since it’s been out a few months, it has seen a few discounts, but this $200 price drop at Amazon in space gray or silver is one of its best yet. $2,199 at Amazon This deal has been live at least once, during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale competing with Amazon’s Prime Day, and it is live again now we are closer to Black Friday. The Lenovo Chromebook includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen with an IPS panel and energy-efficient LEDs. It has 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 360-degree flip-and-fold design. Save $100. $179 at Best Buy Dell’s Black Friday deals have already started. While the sale features plenty of pre-built desktops and laptops, there are also a lot of essential accessories you’d need for a custom PC build. Get new monitors for low prices. Outfit your battle station with a mechanical keyboard or wireless mouse. You’ll definitely need this stuff as much as the internal stuff. See at Dell Best early Black Friday tablet deals The 2020 iPad Air is down to its best price since its release at Amazon with a $40 discount on the green and silver entry-level models. This deal is also available at Walmart. From $559 at Amazon Though it has only just started shipping, the all-new 2020 iPad can already be picked up at a solid discount. Over at Amazon, it’s $30 off while supplies last. $299 at Amazon Save as much as $112 when you buy two Kindle devices via Best Buy. Deals apply to the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Kids Edition, and top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis. Save up to $112 at Best Buy Best early Black Friday gaming deals Kohl’s has the Xbox One S available today, bundled with a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well as an extra Xbox Wireless Controller so you’re ready for co-op right out of the box. You’ll also score $80 Kohl’s Cash with the purchase for a limited time! $399.99 at Kohl’s This limited edition Nintendo Switch console features a design inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. No game is included with this console’s purchase, so you’ll want to pick up a few separately! Use a RedCard to save $15 at checkout! $284.99 at Target Save $20 on the Pokemon game of your choice for the Nintendo Switch! Both Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are eligible for this offer while supplies last. $39.99 at Amazon Level up your game with one of these controllers for your Switch. Featuring your favorite characters, these officially licensed controllers are 50% off. $12.49 at Best Buy Play some classic arcade-style games at home with these discounted machines. You’ll score as much as $50 off while supplies last. Up to $150 off at Best Buy Best early Black Friday health & fitness deals Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports. $99 at Amazon You can order the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon and save as much as $25 right now. Various case finishes and band styles are available at this new all-time low price. The 40mm version starts at $375 and the other models is seeing $20 off. From $374.98 at Amazon The inexpensive Apple Watch SE just became even more affordable thanks to a $20 discount at Amazon. It’s not a huge savings, but it beats paying full price. Also available at Best Buy. $259 at Amazon The base-model Apple Watch Series 3 is $30 off right now at Amazon, dropping it down to $169. At that price, it’s a no-brainer buy for anyone considering their first smartwatch or wanting the most bang for their buck. $169 at Amazon Samsung released a newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 this year, so as long as the original is still in stock, we can expect to see some good deals on hand for Prime Day. $149.99 at Amazon Best early Black Friday home & kitchen deals Amazon is offering $130 off this Shark Navigator NV360 Upright Vacuum Cleaner today as an early Black Friday deal. That marks a return to its best price in history and a deal we likely won’t see beat by the end of the year. $99.99 at Amazon Instant Pots are super popular these days because of their versatility and ease-of-use. If your kitchen is not yet equipped with one, today is your lucky day as the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo has dropped to just $79. $79 at Amazon This one isn’t quite a “known” Black Friday deal, but it’s a pretty good bet. We’ve seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers like Target. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe. It’s $30 off right now. $199.99 at Amazon Early Black Friday deals are getting started across the internet, including this 50% discount on Breville’s Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso machine that’s now down to $100 while supplies last. $99.99 at Best Buy More of the best early Black Friday deals Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more. $19.99 at Amazon VPNs are super popular right now and NordVPN is one of the best services out there. This plan saves you close to $200 and you’ll get an extra month, year, or two years on top of the 2-year plan you’ve bought at no extra cost. $3.71/mo $11.95/mo 68% Off See at NordVPN

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday itself is always the Friday after Thanksgiving, making it November 27 this year. Traditionally, retailers would kick off their big sales early on the Friday morning with the discounts, and the hype, running all the way through the weekend.

However, the Black Friday sales are going to look a little different this year with huge amounts of in-store traffic not exactly desirable. A bunch of the biggest retailers in the U.S. are also giving their staff Thanksgiving day off for the first time in recent years suggesting a more low-key take on Black Friday this year, at least in stores.

Due to the current health crisis, we expect to see way more attention shown to online-only deals and since we’re breaking out of the usual ‘doorbuster’ mindset, we’re going to see many retailers kicking off their Black Friday sales much earlier, too.

When do Black Friday deals begin?

Right now! A bunch of retailers have announced their Black Friday sales and kicked off a ton of early Black Friday deals with more to follow later in November. Get to shopping now!

