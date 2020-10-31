Auburn nixes LSU in a 48-11 runaway victory

Auburn Athletics

Photo: AP Photo/Butch Dill

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn didn’t need any tricks on Halloween this year. It was all treats for the Tigers on Saturday as they dominated LSU, winning 48-11 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It was Auburn’s biggest win over LSU in series history, surpassing the previous total of 35 (1999, 2014), and it was also the most points Auburn has ever scored against LSU.

After a scoreless first quarter, Auburn struck first in the opening minutes of the second quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Eli Stove. The score was set up by the Auburn defense and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett who pulled down his first career interception and returned it 48 yards. Stove scored on the next play.

The Auburn defense made its presence felt again later in the quarter when Smoke Monday recovered a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0. The fumble was caused by Derick Hall who sacked LSU quarterback T.J. Finley on the play.

From that point on it was all Auburn, dismantling the defending national champions in all three phases.

The offense found its rhythm, scoring touchdowns on their next five drives. And other than a field goal on the final play of the first half, the defense kept LSU from scoring until a late touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

AUBURN VS. LSU NOTES