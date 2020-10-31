Auburn nixes LSU in a 48-11 runaway victory

7 minutes ago
Auburn Athletics
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn didn’t need any tricks on Halloween this year. It was all treats for the Tigers on Saturday as they dominated LSU, winning 48-11 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It was Auburn’s biggest win over LSU in series history, surpassing the previous total of 35 (1999, 2014), and it was also the most points Auburn has ever scored against LSU.
After a scoreless first quarter, Auburn struck first in the opening minutes of the second quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Eli Stove. The score was set up by the Auburn defense and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett who pulled down his first career interception and returned it 48 yards. Stove scored on the next play.
The Auburn defense made its presence felt again later in the quarter when Smoke Monday recovered a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0. The fumble was caused by Derick Hall who sacked LSU quarterback T.J. Finley on the play.
From that point on it was all Auburn, dismantling the defending national champions in all three phases.
The offense found its rhythm, scoring touchdowns on their next five drives. And other than a field goal on the final play of the first half, the defense kept LSU from scoring until a late touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
AUBURN VS. LSU NOTES
- Auburn has scored in 99 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history.
- Auburn scored first in the game for the 36th time in its last 50 games.
- Auburn’s 99-yard scoring drive is the longest for the Tigers this season, and the first 99-yard scoring drive since 2017 vs. Mississippi State.
- Forty-eight points is the most ever scored in the Auburn-LSU series, topping the 41 points scored by Auburn in 1999 and 2014 and the 45 points scored by LSU in 2011 and 2015.
- Thirty-seven points is the largest margin of victory for Auburn in the series, which began in 1901; the previous largest margin of victory by Auburn in the series was 34 points in 1999 and 2014.
- Auburn held LSU to 32 rushing yards or fewer for the third time in the series.
- Tank Bigsby is now ninth among Auburn freshman rushers all-time with 503 yards.
- Seth Williams now has 1,875 career receiving yards, ranking ninth among Auburn career leaders, passing Lawyer Tillman (1,808 from 1985-88). Williams ranks 11th all-time in career receptions with 113, tied with teammate Eli Stove Eli Stove’s TD catch was his third of the season and fifth receiving touchdown of his career.
- Bo Nix now has TD passes this season and 25 for his career. His third-quarter rushing TD was his third of the season and 10th of his career. Nix’ 81 rushing yards were the most of his career in a game (previous 69 at South Carolina, 2020). This is the third 300-yard passing game of Nix’ career. It’s the second time he’s accounted for four touchdowns (also at Arkansas, 2019).
- Christian Tutt’s fumble recovery for a touchdown was the first score of his career and his second career fumble return.
- Anders Carlson is now 10th in career scoring at Auburn with 231 points, passing Win Lyle (230 from 1987-89) Carlson is now 7th in career PAT made at Auburn with 107; next is Al Del Greco (110 from 1980-83). Carlson had converted 30 consecutive PAT in a row before his fourth-quarter miss.