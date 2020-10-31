Ashlee Simpson Ross Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross are bringing home a new bundle of joy.

The “Pieces of Me” singer has given birth to a baby boy. This is the second child for the musical couple, who are parents to 5-year-old daughter Jagger Ross. Ashlee is also mom to 11-year-son Bronx Wentz, who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

“10-29-2020,” the singer captioned her post on Saturday, Oct. 31. “Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!”

The 35-year-old singer first announced her baby news in April 2020, posing for a photo with husband Evan and her pregnancy test. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” she wrote to her social media followers. “Baby #3.”

Evan also shared the news with his fans on Instagram at the time. “The fam is growing,” he wrote. “Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

A few weeks after announcing their pregnancy, Ashlee and Evan revealed the sex of their baby, with the help from Bronx and Jagger. As seen in footage on social media, the kids helped mom Ashlee cut open a cut, which turned out to be filled with bright blue icing.