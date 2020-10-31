As Tanzania’s President Wins a Second Term, Opposition Calls for Protests

CAIRO — After a pivotal poll marred by violence, opposition arrests and accusations of rigging, Tanzania’s electoral commission said late Friday that President John Magufuli had won a second five-year term — a move that led the opposition to call for peaceful protests on Saturday and urge the international community to reject the result.

Electoral observers, both foreign and domestic, said that the vote, held on Wednesday, took place amid censorship of political speech that undermined the poll’s credibility and led to widespread fraud and irregularities.

Yet based on the country’s Constitution, once the electoral commission declares a candidate president, no court has the authority to investigate the vote. Given this, the opposition said that its only recourse was to hit the streets to demand an election rerun.

“If we accept this reality, we are going to send the country into a one-party system as Magufuli wants,” Zitto Kabwe, the leader of the opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency, or ACT Wazalendo, said on Twitter.