Arkansas sweeps SEC Cross Country Championships

SEC Staff

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. (Oct. 30, 2020) — The University of Arkansas claimed the 2020 Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s cross country titles at the SEC Championships Friday morning at the University Club.

This marks the 26th SEC crown for the Arkansas men, which is more than any other program. The Arkansas women’s team claimed its eighth consecutive SEC title and 21st overall, which also leads all programs. The Razorback women are ranked No. 1 nationally, while the men are ranked third.

Ole Miss’ Mario Garcia Romo claimed the men’s individual 8K title with a time of 23:32.9, while teammate Cole Bullock was second in 23:34.3. Waleed Suliman of Ole Miss was third in 23:34.3. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat took home with women’s 6K title in 19:46.5, ahead of Kentucky’s Jenna Gearing (19:58.0) and Missouri’s Sarah Chapman (19:58.9).

Arkansas won the men’s title with 35 points, followed by Ole Miss (59), Georgia (121), Tennessee (123) and Kentucky (133) to round out the top-five.

The Arkansas women won with 41 points, finishing ahead of Alabama (57), Ole Miss (97), Kentucky (98) and fifth place LSU (173).

The NCAA Cross Country Championships are scheduled to take place March 15, 2021.

2020 SEC Cross Country Championship Results (Baton Rouge, La. – Oct. 30, 2020)

Men’s Team Results: 1. Arkansas (35); 2. Ole Miss (59); 3. Georgia (121); 4. Tennessee (123); 5. Kentucky (133); 6. Missouri (151); 7. Florida (200); 8. LSU (208); 9. Texas A,amp;M (228); 10. Alabama (244); 11. Vanderbilt (248); 12. Auburn (282)

Women’s Team Results: 1. Arkansas (41); 2. Alabama (57); 3. Ole Miss (97); 4. Kentucky (98); 5. LSU (173); 6. Vanderbilt (198); 7. Missouri (230); 8. Georgia (249); 9. Florida (257); 10. Mississippi State (258); 11. South Carolina (277); 12. Auburn (288); 13. Texas A,amp;M (294)

Men’s Top-10 Finishers

Mario Garcia Romo, Ole Miss (23:32.9) Cole Bullock, Ole Miss (23:34.3) Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss (23:34.3) Kieran Wood, Missouri (23:37.2) Amon Kemboi, Arkansas (23:47.3) Luke Meade, Arkansas (23:48.2) Jacob McLeod, Arkansas (23:51.3) Emmanuel Cheboson, Arkansas (24:00.8) Matt Young, Arkansas (24:03.9) Sam Bowers, Georgia (24:13.1)

Women’s Top-10 Finishers

Mercy Chelangat, Alabama (19:46.5) Jenna Gearing, Kentucky (19:58.0) Sarah Chapman, Missouri (19:58.9) Lauren Gregory, Arkansas (20:06.6) Esther Gitahi, Alabama (20:10.5) Jami Reed, Alabama (20:11.4) Logan Morris, Arkansas (20:14.8) Anna Elkin, Ole Miss (20:15.9) Abby Gray, Arkansas (20:19.9) Taylor Ewert, Arkansas (20:21.6)

Men’s First Team All-SEC

Mario Garcia Romo, Ole Miss

Cole Bullock, Ole Miss

Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss

Kieran Wood, Missouri

Amon Kemboi, Arkansas

Luke Meade, Arkansas

Jacob McLeod, Arkansas

Men’s Second Team All-SEC

Emmanuel Cheboson, Arkansas

Matt Young, Arkansas

Sam Bowers, Georgia

Karl Thiessen, Tennessee

Chase Condra, Georgia

Trevor Foley, Florida

Andrew Kibet, Arkansas

Men’s Freshman All-SEC

Chase Condra, Georgia

Matt Duvall, Kentucky

Ethan Kern, Kentucky

Harper Moore, Kentucky

Eliud Kipsang, Alabama

Riley Buchholz, Tennessee

William Sinclair, Missouri

Women’s First Team All-SEC

Mercy Chelangat, Alabama

Jenna Gearing, Kentucky

Sarah Chapman, Missouri

Lauren Gregory, Arkansas

Esther Gitahi, Alabama

Jami Reed, Alabama

Logan Morris, Arkansas

Women’s Second Team All-SEC

Anna Elkin, Ole Miss

Abby Gray, Arkansas

Taylor Ewert, Arkansas

Krissy Gear, Arkansas

Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU

Grace Jensen, Vanderbilt

Victoria Simmons, Ole Miss

Women’s Freshman All-SEC

Taylor Ewert, Arkansas

Corie Smith, Arkansas

Vasileia Spyrou, Florida

Tori Herman, Kentucky

Shelby Spoor, LSU

Jenna Schwinghamer, Kentucky

McKenna Revord, Missouri