Arkansas sweeps SEC Cross Country Championships

12 hours ago
SEC Staff
BATON ROUGE, La. (Oct. 30, 2020) — The University of Arkansas claimed the 2020 Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s cross country titles at the SEC Championships Friday morning at the University Club.
This marks the 26th SEC crown for the Arkansas men, which is more than any other program. The Arkansas women’s team claimed its eighth consecutive SEC title and 21st overall, which also leads all programs. The Razorback women are ranked No. 1 nationally, while the men are ranked third.
Ole Miss’ Mario Garcia Romo claimed the men’s individual 8K title with a time of 23:32.9, while teammate Cole Bullock was second in 23:34.3. Waleed Suliman of Ole Miss was third in 23:34.3. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat took home with women’s 6K title in 19:46.5, ahead of Kentucky’s Jenna Gearing (19:58.0) and Missouri’s Sarah Chapman (19:58.9).
Arkansas won the men’s title with 35 points, followed by Ole Miss (59), Georgia (121), Tennessee (123) and Kentucky (133) to round out the top-five.
The Arkansas women won with 41 points, finishing ahead of Alabama (57), Ole Miss (97), Kentucky (98) and fifth place LSU (173).
The NCAA Cross Country Championships are scheduled to take place March 15, 2021.
2020 SEC Cross Country Championship Results (Baton Rouge, La. – Oct. 30, 2020)
Men’s Team Results: 1. Arkansas (35); 2. Ole Miss (59); 3. Georgia (121); 4. Tennessee (123); 5. Kentucky (133); 6. Missouri (151); 7. Florida (200); 8. LSU (208); 9. Texas A,amp;M (228); 10. Alabama (244); 11. Vanderbilt (248); 12. Auburn (282)
Women’s Team Results: 1. Arkansas (41); 2. Alabama (57); 3. Ole Miss (97); 4. Kentucky (98); 5. LSU (173); 6. Vanderbilt (198); 7. Missouri (230); 8. Georgia (249); 9. Florida (257); 10. Mississippi State (258); 11. South Carolina (277); 12. Auburn (288); 13. Texas A,amp;M (294)
Men’s Top-10 Finishers
- Mario Garcia Romo, Ole Miss (23:32.9)
- Cole Bullock, Ole Miss (23:34.3)
- Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss (23:34.3)
- Kieran Wood, Missouri (23:37.2)
- Amon Kemboi, Arkansas (23:47.3)
- Luke Meade, Arkansas (23:48.2)
- Jacob McLeod, Arkansas (23:51.3)
- Emmanuel Cheboson, Arkansas (24:00.8)
- Matt Young, Arkansas (24:03.9)
- Sam Bowers, Georgia (24:13.1)
Women’s Top-10 Finishers
- Mercy Chelangat, Alabama (19:46.5)
- Jenna Gearing, Kentucky (19:58.0)
- Sarah Chapman, Missouri (19:58.9)
- Lauren Gregory, Arkansas (20:06.6)
- Esther Gitahi, Alabama (20:10.5)
- Jami Reed, Alabama (20:11.4)
- Logan Morris, Arkansas (20:14.8)
- Anna Elkin, Ole Miss (20:15.9)
- Abby Gray, Arkansas (20:19.9)
- Taylor Ewert, Arkansas (20:21.6)
Men’s First Team All-SEC
Mario Garcia Romo, Ole Miss
Cole Bullock, Ole Miss
Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss
Kieran Wood, Missouri
Amon Kemboi, Arkansas
Luke Meade, Arkansas
Jacob McLeod, Arkansas
Men’s Second Team All-SEC
Emmanuel Cheboson, Arkansas
Matt Young, Arkansas
Sam Bowers, Georgia
Karl Thiessen, Tennessee
Chase Condra, Georgia
Trevor Foley, Florida
Andrew Kibet, Arkansas
Men’s Freshman All-SEC
Chase Condra, Georgia
Matt Duvall, Kentucky
Ethan Kern, Kentucky
Harper Moore, Kentucky
Eliud Kipsang, Alabama
Riley Buchholz, Tennessee
William Sinclair, Missouri
Women’s First Team All-SEC
Mercy Chelangat, Alabama
Jenna Gearing, Kentucky
Sarah Chapman, Missouri
Lauren Gregory, Arkansas
Esther Gitahi, Alabama
Jami Reed, Alabama
Logan Morris, Arkansas
Women’s Second Team All-SEC
Anna Elkin, Ole Miss
Abby Gray, Arkansas
Taylor Ewert, Arkansas
Krissy Gear, Arkansas
Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU
Grace Jensen, Vanderbilt
Victoria Simmons, Ole Miss
Women’s Freshman All-SEC
Taylor Ewert, Arkansas
Corie Smith, Arkansas
Vasileia Spyrou, Florida
Tori Herman, Kentucky
Shelby Spoor, LSU
Jenna Schwinghamer, Kentucky
McKenna Revord, Missouri