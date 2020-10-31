Ariana Grande And Boyfriend Karaoke And Kiss

You probably know that Ariana Grande has a new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.
We first got introduced to him in the “Stuck With U” video back in May.
We also saw him dump water on Ariana in this “Rain On Me” skit, LOL:
You also probably know that Ariana dropped a mega-horny album, Positions, a few days ago — and most of the songs are speculated to be about Dalton, duh.
It looks like Ariana and Dalton celebrated the album’s release with some friends on Friday night. Dalton posted this video to his private Instagram story, which we could only see because Ariana reposted:
Me after trying to figure out what they’re singing:
We know she’s out-singing his ass, LMAO:
Still, how cute is this video? Ari looks so happy.
Their friends chanted “Kiss! Kiss!” and they did. Look how adorable:
We all know Ari’s been through a lot, and seeing her happy makes me happy.
Congrats on everything, Ari. You deserve it.
