Apple releases iOS 14.2 GM with fix for ‘new iOS update’ alert and more

Apple is releasing iOS 14.2 GM to developer beta testers today, and to public beta testers. Notably, today’s new iOS 14.2 GM should bring a fix for the erroneous “A new iOS update is now available. Please update from the iOS 14 beta” notification that many users are seeing right now.

iOS 14.2 GM is rolling out now and can be found in the Settings application. The release of this beta is particularly notable given the notification about a non-existent update many users have been seeing for the past 24 hours.

This isn’t the first time a bug like this has happened. In fact, something similar happened during the iOS 12 beta period in 2018. Essentially, Apple hardcodes the expiration of beta versions of iOS into the springboard. Once that date rolls around, the springboard will automatically display the popup warning repeatedly until an update is installed.

Elsewhere, iOS 14.2 brings revamped now playing controls to the lock screen alongside redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in Control Center. Another one of the new changes in iOS 14.2 is a brand new Shazam toggle that can be added to Control Center.

To add the new Shazam music recognition toggle to Control Center, first make sure you’re running the developer beta of iOS 14.2, which is rolling out today. Then, open the Settings app, choose “Control Center,” then look for Shazam beneath the “More Controls” header. You can then add the Shazam toggle and rearrange it as you see fit.

iOS 14.2 also includes a variety of new wallpapers, which can see and download in our full post right here.

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.2 GM, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues:

Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

Reminders could default to times in the past

Photos widget may not display content

Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops

Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri

Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened

Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users

Audio is incorrectly labeled as “Not Playingâ in the CarPlay Dashboard

Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

