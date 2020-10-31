Apple rejects an app designed to verify a person's ballot status in PA, says the app violates its guideline which forbids compiling user data without consent (Mikey Campbell/AppleInsider)

Mikey Campbell / AppleInsider:

Apple rejects an app designed to verify a person’s ballot status in PA, says the app violates its guideline which forbids compiling user data without consent  —  Apple on Friday rejected an app designed to ensure ballots are being correctly counted in Pennsylvania, saying the software violates App Store privacy guidelines.

