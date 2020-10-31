Apple One bundle now live: discounted Apple Music and more

Apple has officially started rolling out its new Apple One subscription services bundle to users. The bundle offers discounted rates when you subscribe to multiple Apple services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and more.

Apple One bundle details

Currently, the rollout is in its early phases, and not everyone is seeing the new Apple One subscription option. Here’s how to check to see if it’s available to you:

Open the App Store Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner Tap Subscriptions Look for a banner promoting Apple One

Alternatively, you can check in the Settings app by following these steps:

Open the Settings app Tap your name at the top Tap Subscriptions Look for a banner promoting Apple One

You can also simply open one.apple.com in Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple One Individual starts at $15 per month for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 GB of iCloud storage for individuals. The Family version of the plan runs $20 per month with 200GB of storage.

For $30 per month, you can upgrade to the Apple One Premiere bundle, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. All of these services individually would cost $55 per month, so you’ll save $25 per month by opting for Apple One Premiere.

As you can see in the featured image of this story, the Apple One banner promotes that you can save money by subscribing to the bundle instead of Apple services individually. Notably, no iOS software update is required, with Apple instead rolling out Apple One to users running iOS 14.1 and the iOS 14.2 beta on the server side.

Apple One Individual and Apple One Family are available in over 100 countries at launch, but Apple One Premier is only available in regions where Apple News+ is available: United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Apple Fitness+ is not yet available, but Apple confirmed yesterday that the service is still on track to debut sometime later this year. Fitness+ is a workouts class service that will let users fitness classes hosted by Apple, with deep Apple Watch and Health app integration.

Finally, you can also now pay for more than 2TB of iCloud storage for the first time. Once you subscribe to Apple One, you can add on additional storage with supplementary iCloud storage plans. “You can purchase additional iCloud storage separately to supplement what’s included with your Apple One plan,” Apple says.

Are you seeing the Apple One subscription bundle on your device yet? Do you plan on subscribing? Let us know down in the comments!





