Apple launches recall program for some AirPods Pro units due to ‘sound issues’

Apple today announced a new Service Program, also known as recall, for its AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. According to the company, some AirPods Pro units have been affected by a manufacturing problem that may cause “sound issues.”

Users with affected AirPod Pro models will notice crackling or static sounds in some situations, besides Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected. Apple says the affected units were manufactured before October 2020.

An affected AirPods Pro may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: – Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone – Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

If you’ve noticed any of these issues with your AirPods Pro, you should contact Apple to take them to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. Apple will replace the affected AirPods Pro for free. The company informs that AirPods Pro will be examined by technicians before the replacement in order to determine the malfunction. Since the AirPods Pro case was not affected, it will not be replaced.

The recall covers affected AirPods Pro for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. You can find more information about the AirPods Pro Service Program on the Apple Support website.

