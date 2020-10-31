Allen Robinson expected to play Sunday

Good news for the Bears Saturday morning. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that top wideout Allen Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday.

Robinson suffered a concussion during the Bears’ loss to the Rams on Monday night, and his status was changed from “questionable” to “doubtful” on Friday’s injury report. As Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune noted on Friday, a player “has to be at least limited in” one practice in order to be listed as questionable for a respective week. Since Robinson didn’t practice as he went through concussion protocol, the Bears were required to list him as doubtful.

Robinson being active is obviously a huge boost for a 5-2 Bears team that’s going against a formidable 4-2 Saints squad. The 27-year-old receiver is having another standout season in Chicago, hauling in 44 receptions for 544 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the Bears won’t be completely healthy for their showdown against New Orleans. Center Cody Whitehair is sidelined with a calf injury, while pass-rusher Khalil Mack and wideout Cordarrelle Patterson are both questionable.