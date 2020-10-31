All Blacks thrash Wallabies – Australian rugby reaches dire new low after Bledisloe match

Sports Sunday panellist Richard Freedman says he fears participation levels of rugby in Australia will reach new lows after the Wallabies were once again unable to secure the Bledisloe Cup.

Coming into a do-or-die situation on Saturday night, the Wallabies were on the back foot early in the first half when Filipo Daugunu was sent to the sin bin before the All Blacks took advantage and scored all within the opening five minutes.

A sloppy first-half full of errors and just one penalty earned for Australia would eventually set-up a 43-5 thrashing at ANZ Stadium.

Despite the Wallabies nearly pulling off an upset win during the Bledisloe opener in Wellington with a 16-all draw, the Australians have now been outclassed in their past two encounters with the All Blacks, going down by a combined total of 58 points.

Freedman said the participation of rugby among kids in Australia will only dive and continue to get lower as the Wallabies struggle to get one over the Kiwis.

“It’s another dagger in the heart for rugby [in Australia],” Freedman told Nine’s Sports Sunday.

“The more poorly the national team goes, the more kids are going to say I’m going to play AFL or rugby league. It just continues to bleed that sport to death.”

Fellow panellist and netball great Liz Ellis added that she felt sorry for Wallabies captain Michael Hooper who clearly looked disappointed post-game with the result.

“I feel sorry for Michael Hooper who’s such a quality player,” she said.

“I just feel sorry for him, he tries his heart out and he’s a terrific player. He’s got this great star quality.

“You can see the look on his face, they don’t know what to do next.”

Wallabies great Phil Kearns said last night’s result, which now marks the biggest ever losing margin in a Bledisloe match, taught the side a lesson on how to play in wet conditions.

“Comprehensively outsmarted. Out-experienced, really, particularly in that first half,” Kearns told Fox Sports.

“The young Wallabies really were taught a lesson in how to play wet-weather football and how to control the football. Their kicking game was superb, short and long and in the middle.

“A bit of a learning experience. The experience they’ve had tonight will be critical in their development.”

And from the perspective of the New Zealand media, the Wallabies are clearly no closer to getting their hands on the trophy any time soon.

NZ Herald‘s Gregor Paul said last night’s squad looked “shell-shocked” and “disorientated” as they took a big step back from the performance that played out in Wellington.

“In Wellington, we saw the Wallabies of the future,” he wrote.

“In Sydney we saw the Wallabies of the past – shell-shocked, disorientated and all over the place.

“They got a proper look at the big, black machine – saw right into the engine, all the cogs, pistons and working parts – and they recoiled in horror.”

