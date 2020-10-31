Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Team Up for Empowering Duet

Instagram

The ‘No One’ hitmaker and the ‘Firewatcher’s Daughter’ singer get political as they urge their fans to vote in the U.S. election while releasing their collaboration ‘A Beautiful Noise’.

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile have released the track they debuted during Thursday (29Oct20) night’s Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy U.S. TV special.

Keys co-hosted the benefit, aimed at encouraging viewers to vote in the American general election next week (03Nov20), and teamed up with her fellow Grammy winner for empowering new duet “A Beautiful Noise”, which the pair wrote with Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry, and Hailey Whitters.

In the song, they urge listeners to find their voices and stand up for what they believe in.

“When you band together it’s a choir of thunder and rain,” they sing. “I have a voice and I let it speak for the ones who aren’t yet really free.”





“This song has that special energy that we really need to feel right now,” Keys said. “Everyone has the power to make a beautiful noise and to lift others up with their voice. And now more than ever, we need to let those voices be heard by voting. I’m so grateful to have joined my sister Brandi Carlile, a beautiful spirit, inspiring artist and incredible person, for this moment.”

“The evolution of A Beautiful Noise represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment,” Carlile adds. “It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count.”

“It was an absolute dream and honour to join the incomparable Alicia Keys to deliver this beautiful message through song. Alicia lives this song. This is how she walks through the world. I am forever inspired. Please vote.”