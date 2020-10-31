A look at CISA's wide-ranging operation to secure the 2020 election against hacking, which includes the launch of a 24/7 virtual war room on Election Day (Joseph Marks/Washington Post)

Joseph Marks / Washington Post:
A look at CISA’s wide-ranging operation to secure the 2020 election against hacking, which includes the launch of a 24/7 virtual war room on Election Day — A 24/7 war room will operate from Election Day until local officials are confident in the results. It shows just how far DHS’s cybersecurity agency has come since 2016.
