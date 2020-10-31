A Halloweentown Reboot? Here’s What Phillip Van Dyke Has to Say

So, how about that Halloweentown reboot?

“You know what, I think I could be talked into it,” he said. “If the rest of the cast came back and wanted to do that, I would be up for it. I’ll actually go on record and say I would.”

Halloweentown‘s fans have hung around for this long—there’s no time like the present to add another generation, right? “Just for the kids and my kids and the fans, I think that would be something they would enjoy and love,” he continued. “Yeah, why not, right? Absolutely.”

Well, we need something to make up for the travesty that was the fourth installment of the Halloweentown films, Return to Halloweentown. Your move, Disney.