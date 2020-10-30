X-rays negative for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley’s foot injury

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley left Thursday night’s win over the Carolina Panthers due to a foot injury, but initial reports on the severity of the injury seem to be good, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that X-rays taken this morning came back negative.

Despite the positive prognosis, Ridley is still expected to undergo an MRI to determine whether or not he will need to miss time if he recovers. The Falcons play the Denver Broncos next week, and if there is even the slightest concern about Ridley’s health, they may decide to play it safe and keep him out. This would especially make sense because they have a bye the following week, meaning the receiver could have over two weeks to make sure he is at full strength before return

But even if Ridley is forced to miss a game, the Falcons must be relieved knowing that they haven’t lost Ridley, as he has been arguably the best receiver in the NFL this season. He is currently third in the league with 657 receiving yards and tied for second with six touchdowns. And he and Julio Jones together are among the most frightening pass-catching duos in the entire league. Quarterback Matt Ryan called Ridley “elite” before the season and the third-year receiver said he was ready to prove himself to any doubters.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m just real hungry to show people that I’m easily a 1,000-yard receiver, and even better,” Ridley said. “I’m always confident in myself. And I’m just really hungry and want to help the team win as much as I can.”