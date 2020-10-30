With Alex Cora’s suspension over, Red Sox have been in contact with ex-manager

As the Red Sox managerial search advances, a familiar name has entered the picture.

According to multiple industry sources, the Red Sox have been in contact with former manager Alex Cora multiple times since Tuesday, when his season-long suspension – the result of an MLB investigation into sign-stealing by the 2017 Astros – ended with the conclusion of the World Series.

It is unknown how Cora’s candidacy is viewed by the Red Sox. He remains extremely popular with many members of the organization at the ownership, front office, and player levels.