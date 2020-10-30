What’s luck got to do with it? In this crazy year, it has made all the difference

Article content continued

UNLUCKY: Cineplex shareholders

Still with takeovers, Cineplex shareholders are next in the unlucky category. Cineplex (CGX on TSX) agreed to a $34 per share takeover by Cineworld Group PLC in December. The announced premium was 35 per cent. Cineplex shares were above $50 in 2017, so there might not have been extreme rejoicing on the deal, but it was a good premium, and all cash, so not so bad as far as takeovers go. But of course, a few months after the deal everything changed. The pandemic and lockdowns were not good for most businesses, but for a movie theatre the lockdown was a disaster. Two hundred customers sitting in an enclosed room laughing, or screaming, hard, during a pandemic? We don’t think so. Cineplex shares hung on for a while, as both parties insisted they were still committed to the deal. But on June 12 it all fell apart, and the deal was scuttled. Cineplex shares are now $5, 85 per cent below the takeover price. The dividend has been discontinued, and many are questioning its survivability, with it having a fairly hefty debt load. Even with some theatre re-openings, many studios have delayed movie releases, adding further to shareholder woes.

LUCKY: Zoom Video Communications and Peloton Interactive shareholders

Zoom Video Communications (ZM on Nasdaq) and Peloton Interactive (PTON on Nasdaq). Take your pick, these two recent IPOs have to be some of the luckiest companies around. First, Zoom (ZM on Nasdaq). Few had even heard of this company went it went public last year at US$36 per share. It had interesting technology, but many just assumed it was not much more than FaceTime for businesses. But not very long after its IPO, pretty much everyone in the world had heard of the company, used its video conferencing technology, and found it part of their everyday business life. Because of the pandemic, Zoom more or less got the entire world as new customers, pretty much overnight. Lucky shareholders: Zoom is at about US$485, and peaked in mid-October at US$588. The stock is up 629 per cent this year alone. Peloton is similar: It went public at US$29 in September of last year. In the first days of the pandemic, it dropped to US$17. But then, gyms closed around the world, and fitness buffs needed something to spend their money on. A $3,000 bike in your basement suddenly sounded like a good idea for locked-down gym members. Sales exploded, delivery times spiked to months, and the stock went to nearly US$140 this month, and remains up 317 per cent this year. Pretty good timing there.