What to do when your PS4 controller keeps disconnecting

Best answer: The first step is to resync your controller. At the very least if you can resync the controller, it should grant you control long enough to save your game before resetting your system. After that, there are a few different things to try.

If your controller doesn’t reconnect using the PS button, now is the time to turn off your console. RIP save. With your console off and controller unplugged from the USB, grab that trusty little paperclip (or another similar poking device). Poke the clip into the Reset hole next to the L2 button and push the tiny button inside for a few seconds. Plug your controller back into the console with your USB cable and start’er up. The controller should resync with the console during the start-up, and hopefully, you are good to go.

Before jumping to a console restart and losing progress on your game, try resyncing your controller. This is a swift and easy fix; all you need is a USB cable. Simply plugging your controller into the PlayStation with the USB cable and then pressing and holding the PS button will prompt your controller to resync with the system. If this works, great, you are all set! No progress lost, save that game and continue on your gaming way.

The most likely reason you are losing connection between your PlayStation 4 and the controller is that you have Gremlins. Annoying little creatures who love to destroy technology certainly makes a better story than wireless interference, bad firmware or simple wear and tear from use. But no matter which little annoyance is causing your controllers to disconnect, there’s a few tricks to do in order to find out how to fix your PS4 controller from not connecting.

If resetting the controller didn’t help and you continue to lose connection to your console a full console restart is in order. It is as simple as resetting the controller. It just takes a little longer.

With your PlayStation 4 turned off, press and hold down the power button until you hear two beeps; one when you first press the button and then a second beep after about 8 – 10 seconds. Once the second beep is heard, you can unplug your console from its power source. Leave your console unplugged for a couple of minutes. This gives your PS4 time to cool off, reset, and do what electronics do when you turn them off and on again. Reconnect your power cable and plug your controller into the console again with that convenient USB cord. When you start your console back up, your controller should resync.

When all else fails

If nothing seems to be working to get that controller connected and staying connected to the PS4, it is possible that the controller or the system itself is the issue. Grab your back up controller or borrow one from a friend and connect it to your system; use the PS button resync method above to get your PS4 to recognize this controller. Take a little time playing as you usually do to see if the disconnection issues continue. If all seems well the problem is probably with your controller; with the easy fixes not working, a replacement may be in order. Use this as an excuse to pick up a controller you’ve always wanted.

Should it come down to needing to replace your controller, at least you get something new and fun out of all this trouble. And if a simple resync or reset worked, you save yourself some cash. That’s a win-win in my book.

If the controller disconnections continue happening no matter which controller is used, the issue most likely with the console itself. It’s time to call customer support; hopefully, your system is still under warranty, and they will be able to fix it up for you to get your wireless controllers working once more. You can visit the Fix & Replacement page, contact PlayStation’s Twitter @askPlayStation or call 1-800-345-7669 for more assistance.