Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall negotiating move to North Queensland Cowboys: report

He broke their hearts in the 2005 NRL grand final with arguably the most memorable play in a decider ever, now Benji Marshall could be a Cowboy in 2021.

And the man masterminding the potential move is none other than his grand final winning teammate Todd Payten, the newly appointed North Queensland coach.

The probable departure of Jake Clifford to Newcastle has opened up a spot within the Cowboys’ depth chart and Marshall has been touted as the man to join halves Michael Morgan and Scott Drinkwater on the roster.

Marshall farewells Tigers fans

Payten hopes to land Marshall on a one-year, $150,000 contract as the 324-game Tigers legend weighs up his NRL future, according to The Courier Mail.

Clifford is still contracted to the Cowboys until the end of next year but the Knights have shown interest and the Cowboys won’t stand in his way after giving him permission to field offers from other clubs before Payten arrived.

The new Cowboys coach apparently spoke to Clifford about staying and learning from Marshall but the 22-year-old is understood to be keen on a change of scenery.

Todd Payten won a premiership with Benji Marshall in 2005. (Todd Payten celebrates Wests Tigers under-20s grand final win in 2012. (Getty))

The unwanted Tigers veteran is hopeful of a move to Townsville, although he still needs to sort out how he will handle his media duties with Fox Sports Sydney which could be in some doubt if he makes the move.

The Cowboys are confident they will strike a 12-month deal with Marshall within the week.

Marshall was the man who struck the knockout blow for the Wests Tigers’ in their fairy tale 2005 premiership win, freakishly coming up with a mesmerising flick pass that inspired his side’s 30-16 grand-final defeat of the Cowboys.

The playmaker now is most likely to join the team he haunted for years in their bid to lift the once proud club after three consecutive bottom-four finishes.