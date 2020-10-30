Western Australia to remove hard border and move to “controlled interstate border” from November 14; New South Wales and Victoria may still be required to quarantine for 14 days

Western Australia will lift the hard border around the state in two weeks, and move to a “controlled interstate border”, Premier Mark McGowan has announced.

It comes after almost seven months locked off from the rest of the country.

Mr McGowan said the next step would be moving towards a “new controlled, interstate border” from 12.01am on November 14.

Western Australia will transition from a hard border to a “controlled interstate border” from November 14. (WA Government)

“However, we will be closely monitoring the situation over east and if we need to delay this introduction of the controlled border, then we will,” he said.

“We are prepared to delay the introduction of the controlled border right up to the last minute.”

“Very low-risk” jurisdictions include states and territories with no local cases in the past 28 days.

The very low-risk jurisdictions currently include Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia, ACT and the Northern Territory.

People coming from New South Wales and Victoria may still be required to quarantine for 14 days.

“All Perth Airport arrivals will undergo a health screening and temperature test on arrival,” Mr McGowan said.

“They will need to be prepared to take a COVID-19 test at a newly established Perth Airport COVID clinic if deemed necessary by a health clinician. Voluntary asymptomatic testing will also be available for all Perth Airport arrivals if they choose to do so.

“Arrivals will need to complete a G2G pass declaration. Stipulating that they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms and which jurisdictions they’ve been into in the previous 14 days.

“All travellers will also receive an SMS health check reminder one week into their stay in WA, reminding them to get tested if they have any symptoms.

“Cross-border arrivals will be met at the border checkpoint for a health screening and to have their G2G pass declaration verified. If necessary, they will be referred for COVID-19 testing.

Despite Western Australia finally taking steps to dismantling its hard border, Premier Mark McGowan has said the state would not be signing up to the New Zealand one-way travel bubble.

However, from midnight tonight, exempt New Zealand travellers arriving in other Australian cities will be permitted to enter Western Australia if they self-quarantine for 14 days.

“This step forward is based on health advice and I’m confident that the self-quarantining arrangement gives us that extra layer of protection, just in case,” he said.

Although Western Australia’s new-look border is still two weeks away at minimum, there will be some immediate changes, authorities said.

At a press conference today, it was confirmed that following a recent run of low case numbers, Victorians will be permitted to enter Western Australia under the same rules as all other jurisdictions.

This still involves COVID testing and self-quarantine, and those conditions will continue until the state records 28 days without a locally-transmitted case, Mr McGowan confirmed.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348