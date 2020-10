Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the only quarterback in the family with dual-threat skills.

Tua’s younger brother Taulia showed off his impressive rushing ability during Maryland’s game against Minnesota on Friday night.

Taulia’s Terrapins had the ball at the Minnesota 39 midway through the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Taulia took a snap in the shotgun, spun around to avoid the rush, and sped into the end zone for a long touchdown run.