Walmart returns guns and ammo to store floors one day after removing them due to civil unrest concerns

Walmart Inc. is returning firearms and ammunition to its sales floor, reversing a decision from earlier this week.

“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution,” a Walmart spokesman said in an email. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retail giant also temporarily removed these items this summer during unrest following the death of George Floyd by police, a move intended to dissuade any potential theft if stores were broken into during protests.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier.

Retailers across the board have been preparing for potential unrest surrounding next week’s election. On Election Day, Rodeo Drive will be in lockdown, with cars and pedestrians blocked from its luxury boutiques. Along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, barriers will control crowds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol told Bloomberg News Friday afternoon his company has “game-planned” in case of violence.

“I really,nbsp;hope,nbsp;it doesn’t result in that. We’re not pro-actively boarding up places by any means. If unfortunately unrest occurs, we have a security plan in place so that our employees are safe and that we can protect our physical assets,” he said.

“One thing I’ve learned in 2020 is I’ve got to be prepared for just about anything,” Niccol added. “A lot of things have happened that I never thought would happen.”

More must-read retail coverage from :