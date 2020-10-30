Wagepoint’s Chief Product Officer, Leena Thampan, Wins 2020 Report on Business Best Executive Award

Article content continued

As a homegrown Canadian fintech success story, Wagepoint has processed more than $3 billion in annualized payroll for 12,000+ customers across North America. When COVID-19 struck, as head of product, Leena helped lead several teams in incorporating the 10 per cent temporary wage subsidy and processing a 70 times spike in Record of Employment (ROE) requests. She went above and beyond her role to ensure clients and employees received the support they needed.

“I’m proud of Leena as both a person and a leader,” said Shrad Rao, CEO, Wagepoint.“The entire, ever-growing Wagepoint family and I give her a giant standing ovation for what she’s accomplished in eight ‘shortish’ years. In the early days, she helped establish our customer support team. When leading marketing, she helped grow Wagepoint at an undeniably fast pace — she literally built our flywheel. And, now she leads the product team, simplifying a very intimidating, yet incredibly important, small business task. She does so with the utmost precision and empathy for what the customer needs. Many would say Leena is the heart of our company — at the core of shaping a unique culture — admired by our team, our customers and peers. I’d also say she’s my first choice if there’s a zombie apocalypse. She’s incredibly tenacious and our odds would be vastly improved. But also, my legs are longer and she always puts up a good fight.”

Most recently, Wagepoint announced a strategic investment byProvidence Strategic Growth. Leena played a vital role in this transaction, which included more than $10 million of new capital to fuel the company’s next phase of growth. Plans included continued product innovation, scaling the go-to-market and best-in-class customer support, and pursuing strategic acquisitions in order to better serve Wagepoint’s small business clients across North America.