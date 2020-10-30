Up or down? These Bitcoin price levels hint at the next move from $13K By Cointelegraph

Alongside a correction in the crypto markets, the equity and commodity markets also showed weakness. As the retraced 4% on Oct. 27, silver also corrected 6%. The only asset doing relatively well was the U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY). In other words, investors are flying toward the dollar for safety once again.

price has had a tremendous month as the price rallied from $10,500 to $13,800. However, in recent days, momentum is slowing amid rising coronavirus fears. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped from $13,800 to $12,900 on Oct. 28, making the recent breakout a fakeout.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.