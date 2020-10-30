Up or down? These Bitcoin price levels hint at the next move from $13K By Cointelegraph

price has had a tremendous month as the price rallied from $10,500 to $13,800. However, in recent days, momentum is slowing amid rising coronavirus fears. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped from $13,800 to $12,900 on Oct. 28, making the recent breakout a fakeout.

Alongside a correction in the crypto markets, the equity and commodity markets also showed weakness. As the retraced 4% on Oct. 27, silver also corrected 6%. The only asset doing relatively well was the U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY). In other words, investors are flying toward the dollar for safety once again.

2-day chart. Source: TradingView
U.S. Dollar Currency Index 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
