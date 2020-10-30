Darrell Etherington / :
Under Armour to sell MyFitnessPal to investment firm Francisco Partners for $345M, after buying it in 2015 for $475M, and sunsetting Endomondo, bought for $85M — Global fitness giant Under Armour announced this morning that it will be selling MyFitnessPal to investment firm Francisco Partners …
Under Armour to sell MyFitnessPal to investment firm Francisco Partners for $345M, after buying it in 2015 for $475M, and sunsetting Endomondo, bought for $85M (Darrell Etherington/)
Darrell Etherington / :