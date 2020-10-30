Under Armour beats quarterly revenue estimates By

© . Products are displayed in an Under Armour store in New York
() – Under Armour Inc (N:) (N:) beat quarterly revenue estimates on Friday, helped by online demand from shoppers looking for athletic apparel for home or outdoor workouts.
The company’s revenue stayed roughly flat at $1.43 billion for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
