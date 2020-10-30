UFC – Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again

UFC president Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again despite the undefeated champion announcing his intentions to retire.

Nurmagomedov last weekend defended his lightweight title and moved to a flawless 29-0 after taking down Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

In what was his first fight since the death of his beloved father, Abdulmanap, who had passed away due to complications related to COVID-19, Nurmagomedov immediately announced his retirement after the win.

“It was my last fight, no way I’m going to come here without my father [again],” the 32-year-old said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (Getty)

But now it seems Nurmagomedov’s retirement might not come to be just yet, after White revealed he’s confident the undefeated fighter would eventually look to improve his record to 30-0.

“I’ll tell you this, and I haven’t told anybody this yet but Khabib and I have been talking,” White told CBS Sports.

“He was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0.

“I think that he’s not going to retire. His dad wanted him to get to 30-0, and I think he wants to honour his dad’s wish.”