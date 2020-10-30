U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59% By .com

.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.59% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index fell 1.21%, and the index fell 2.45%.

The best performers of the session on the were International Business Machines (NYSE:), which rose 2.52% or 2.75 points to trade at 111.66 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.55% or 0.52 points to end at 34.04 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.55% or 2.39 points to 157.06 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 5.57% or 6.42 points to trade at 108.90 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 2.64% or 3.91 points to end at 144.38 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was down 2.21% or 2.71 points to 120.15.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:) which rose 11.14% to 103.42, ResMed Inc (NYSE:) which was up 7.01% to settle at 192.10 and Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:) which gained 5.69% to close at 35.28.

The worst performers were Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which was down 21.13% to 41.35 in late trade, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:) which lost 7.33% to settle at 46.26 and Western Union Company (NYSE:) which was down 7.03% to 19.43 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:) which rose 37.40% to 3.380, BioLineRx Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 35.14% to settle at 2.000 and Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.83% to close at 5.63.

The worst performers were Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 41.64% to 2.13 in late trade, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 36.78% to settle at 3.730 and Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.23% to 2.3000 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1893 to 1041 and 82 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1996 fell and 789 advanced, while 54 ended unchanged.

Shares in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week highs; down 25.23% or 0.7760 to 2.3000.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 1.14% to 38.02.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.57% or 10.70 to $1878.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.11% or 0.40 to hit $35.77 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.97% or 0.37 to trade at $37.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.21% to 1.1649, while USD/JPY rose 0.06% to 104.67.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 94.037.

